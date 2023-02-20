Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.22. 15,029,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,953,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Articles

