Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,633,000 after acquiring an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,369,000 after acquiring an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.94. 759,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,782. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.63 and a 200-day moving average of $246.61.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.