Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,116 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.36% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $24,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.35. 113,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,879. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.38. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

