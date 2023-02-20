Noodles & Company (NDLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st.
NDLS traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $6.15. 117,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,639. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $283.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.43. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 1,254.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
