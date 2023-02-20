NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Shares Acquired by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) by 313.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,750 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NGL Energy Partners worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

NGL Energy Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.76. 1,005,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,179. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 50,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 404,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 404,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,888,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,907.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $394,750 in the last quarter.

NGL Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.