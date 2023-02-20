NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $48.61 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NXRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Featured Stories
