NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $48.61 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 102,297 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 179,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.