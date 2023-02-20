Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
Nexa Resources Price Performance
Shares of NEXA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 80,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,800. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49.
Nexa Resources Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Nexa Resources
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.
About Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products.
Further Reading
