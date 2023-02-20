Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €55.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEM. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($65.86) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of NEM opened at €50.66 ($54.47) on Thursday. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a 1-year high of €115.90 ($124.62). The company has a 50-day moving average of €50.19 and a 200 day moving average of €52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

