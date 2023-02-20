Nellore Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Nellore Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up approximately 3.5% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $13,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 702,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,751,000 after buying an additional 83,697 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 5,412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 551,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,261,000 after purchasing an additional 541,279 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $5.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.81. 23,601,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,212. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $130.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.48.
In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,436 shares of company stock worth $4,880,060 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
