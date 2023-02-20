Needham & Company LLC Trims DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Target Price to $17.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSIGet Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

DZSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of DZS from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DZS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.14.

DZS Trading Down 23.1 %

Shares of DZSI stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. DZS has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DZS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in DZS in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in DZS by 551.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DZS by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

