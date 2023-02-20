Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WalkMe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of WKME stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 242,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of -0.30. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in WalkMe by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 272,756 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in WalkMe by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

