Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

UPWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.09.

Upwork stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.72. 3,027,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.51. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $328,550.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at $9,680,308.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,898 shares of company stock worth $342,106. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Upwork by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Upwork by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

