Needham & Company LLC Lowers Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $57.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,533. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

