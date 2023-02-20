Needham & Company LLC Increases Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $105.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DDOG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.66.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $79.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,964,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.94 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $167.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.16.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Datadog by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.1% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Datadog by 26.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

