Needham & Company LLC Boosts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $415.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $415.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
EPAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $399.00 to $391.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $402.33.
EPAM Systems Stock Performance
Shares of EPAM traded down $7.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.21. 770,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,027. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
