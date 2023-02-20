Needham & Company LLC Boosts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $415.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $415.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $399.00 to $391.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $402.33.

Shares of EPAM traded down $7.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.21. 770,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,027. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,301,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,119 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,396,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,717,000 after purchasing an additional 393,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,336,000 after purchasing an additional 373,436 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

