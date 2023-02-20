Navcoin Trading Up 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and $832.84 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00230296 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00107053 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00056646 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00057577 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000717 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,541,484 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.