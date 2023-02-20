Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Down 4.6 %

NTZ stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.58. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $117.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Natuzzi by 60.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 144,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

