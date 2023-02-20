Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Trading Down 4.6 %
NTZ stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.58. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $117.52 million for the quarter.
About Natuzzi
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
