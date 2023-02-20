National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NCMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.
National CineMedia Stock Performance
NCMI opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.92.
Institutional Trading of National CineMedia
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.