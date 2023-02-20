National Bankshares Lowers Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$34.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KEY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays set a C$34.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.17.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$31.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.08. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$27.18 and a 1-year high of C$35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Keyera Announces Dividend

Keyera Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.58%.

(Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.