National Bankshares Lowers Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$8.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTS. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.65.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE:CTS opened at C$4.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$3.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

In other Converge Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$42,816.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$684,369.60.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

