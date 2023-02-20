National Alliance Securities Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at National Alliance Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.05. 273,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,748. Perficient has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $116.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.52.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Perficient by 22.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Perficient by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 9.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

