MVL (MVL) Reaches Market Cap of $108.94 Million

MVL (MVL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market cap of $108.94 million and $6.36 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MVL

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,552,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

