MSL Solutions Limited (ASX:MSL) Insider Sells A$213,875.00 in Stock

MSL Solutions Limited (ASX:MSL – Get Rating) insider Richard Holzgrefe sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20), for a total transaction of A$213,875.00 ($148,524.31).

MSL Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33.

MSL Solutions Company Profile

MSL Solutions Limited provides software as a service solution for sports, leisure, and hospitality sectors worldwide. The company offers SwiftPOS and OrderMate, an integrated point of sale platforms, which provides solutions to support complementary sectors and enhancing customers' ability to pick the right option for their venue.

