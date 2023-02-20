MSL Solutions Limited (ASX:MSL) Insider Sells A$213,875.00 in Stock

MSL Solutions Limited (ASX:MSL – Get Rating) insider Richard Holzgrefe sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20), for a total transaction of A$213,875.00 ($148,524.31).
MSL Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33.
MSL Solutions Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for MSL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.