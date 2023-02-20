MovieBloc Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $61.37 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $61.37 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,706,221 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

