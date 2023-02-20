MovieBloc One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.36 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $60.53 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,706,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

