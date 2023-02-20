Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$18.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.57. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$20.52. The company has a market cap of C$727.32 million and a PE ratio of 1.39.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

