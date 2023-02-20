Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) PT Raised to C$23.00

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:MNARF opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Morguard North American Residential REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The firm owns a diversified portfolio of multi-suite residential rental properties. Its primary objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions to unit holders on a tax-efficient basis; to enhance the value of the real estate investment trusts (REIT) assets and maximize long-term value of the units through active asset and property management and to expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per unit primarily through acquisitions and property improvements of its properties through targeted and strategically deployed capital expenditures.

