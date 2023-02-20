Morgan Stanley Trims Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Target Price to $6.50

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sabre from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Shares of SABR stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.32. 10,994,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. Sabre has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $12.08.
Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.
