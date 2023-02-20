Morgan Stanley Trims Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Target Price to $6.50

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sabre from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of SABR stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.32. 10,994,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. Sabre has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1,258.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

