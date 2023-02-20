Morgan Stanley Raises Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $46.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APPN. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

NASDAQ:APPN traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,048. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,082,518 shares in the company, valued at $321,521,137.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,082,518 shares in the company, valued at $321,521,137.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 41,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,677.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,727,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,293,441.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 635,916 shares of company stock worth $23,735,946 over the last 90 days. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

