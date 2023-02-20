Morgan Stanley Lowers WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target to $11.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WKME. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.
WalkMe Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of WKME stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 242,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,652. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $916.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of -0.30. WalkMe has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $17.95.
WalkMe Company Profile
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
