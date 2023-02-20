Morgan Stanley Lowers WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target to $11.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WKME. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of WKME stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 242,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,652. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $916.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of -0.30. WalkMe has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $17.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.