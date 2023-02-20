Morgan Stanley Increases Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $50.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 30.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cannonball Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Roku from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.56. 19,891,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,683,657. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $141.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $58.03.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Roku by 45.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Roku by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Roku by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

