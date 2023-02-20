Morgan Stanley Increases DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $67.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $5.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.81. The company had a trading volume of 23,601,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,212. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $130.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,935.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 95,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,060. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in DoorDash by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

