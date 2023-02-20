Morgan Stanley Cuts Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target to $15.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

ADPT traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. 910,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 108.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 49,451 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

