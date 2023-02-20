Moonbeam (GLMR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30.06 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002205 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $317.29 million and $30.06 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00084684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00058281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00028980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001155 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 579,918,119 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

