Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.53 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $304.74 million and approximately $26.62 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00085135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00057808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00029059 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001157 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 579,739,260 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

