Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Momentive Global in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.
Momentive Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MNTV traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. 2,967,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,558. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24.
About Momentive Global
Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.
