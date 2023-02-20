Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Momentive Global in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNTV traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. 2,967,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,558. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24.

Institutional Trading of Momentive Global

About Momentive Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the first quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 11,390.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 114.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.