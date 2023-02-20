Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.08.
NASDAQ MNTV traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $7.26. 2,967,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,558. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.
