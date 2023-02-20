Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Lowered to $307.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $307.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.17.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.1 %

MOH stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.07. The stock had a trading volume of 589,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,685. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Further Reading

