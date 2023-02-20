Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Lowered to $307.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $307.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.17.
Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.1 %
MOH stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.07. The stock had a trading volume of 589,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,685. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00.
Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare
In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
