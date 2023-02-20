Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Cut to $307.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $307.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

MOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $360.17.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $312.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.62. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

