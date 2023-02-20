Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,584,885.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,144 shares of company stock valued at $96,672,042. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna stock opened at $166.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.45. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.23.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

