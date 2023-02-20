MML Investors Services LLC Sells 20,047 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,047 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 1.03% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $43,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,990,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,908 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,383,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,253,000 after acquiring an additional 321,191 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 741,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,658,000 after acquiring an additional 192,460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 660,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,729,000 after acquiring an additional 58,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 345,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,271,000 after purchasing an additional 65,358 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,352. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.44.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.