MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $64,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $341,915,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Home Depot by 86.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,602,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $442,171,000 after purchasing an additional 744,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.33.

NYSE:HD traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $317.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,985,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,009. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $350.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.42 and a 200-day moving average of $306.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

