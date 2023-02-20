MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 143,796 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 143,796 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.14% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.38. 19,560,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,652,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.81. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $142.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.