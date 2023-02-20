MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 143,796 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 143,796 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.14% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
TLT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.38. 19,560,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,652,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.81. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $142.33.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
