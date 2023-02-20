MML Investors Services LLC Has $40.96 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 469,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $40,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.28. 20,758,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,884,598. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $458.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

