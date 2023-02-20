MML Investors Services LLC Has $135.54 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $135,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.31. The stock had a trading volume of 804,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,509. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

