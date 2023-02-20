MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $58,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its stake in Visa by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 9,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,520,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,331. The firm has a market cap of $420.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.00.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

