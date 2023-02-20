MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221,320 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.29% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $72,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,304,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,827. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average is $108.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

