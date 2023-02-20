MML Investors Services LLC Buys 83,532 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,532 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.99% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $33,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,203. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $54.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.80.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

