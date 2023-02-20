MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,243 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $187,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $301.16. 58,230,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,051,547. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.82 and its 200-day moving average is $287.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

