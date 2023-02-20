MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.8% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $108,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.94. 759,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

